One of the biggest and most significant DJs in India, Dr. A is making his way as the best name in the music industry. His real name is Abhishek Upadhye and is known for his spectacular work in music. With achieving success in a very short time, he has constantly impressed people with his innovative musical style. His songs and kind of music can not only make people dance to the beats but also cure people of their sadness. In other words, his music is a stress reliever for many people. Hailing from Bangalore, his music is appreciated all over India.

His kind of music is a mix of retro compiled with the latest trendy beats. Besides this, Dr. A has music for every mood. Be it a sad or dull day, his music is a guarantee to bring a smile to any person's face. Besides this, he is someone whose music will take you on a nostalgia round. The biggest achievement of the DJ is the fact that his name is in the Guinness World Records for playing non-stop music for 52 hours. In 2020 he is all set to create another record by playing non-stop music for 72 hours.

The praises for his music have been loved by top international artists including Afrojack, Makj and R3Hab. With 3 albums, he has got over 50 remixes and 5 official remixes under his name. "Music is the solution to everything. It can make you happy no matter what your mood is. I feel special to make people always charged with my music. I believe music is an escape from this chaotic world", he said. Moreover, Dr. A is soon performing along with the biggest MTV Hustle rapper RCR in all the major cities in India. Setting people's mood with music, Dr. A truly deserves all the appreciation for his phenomenal work in the music industry.