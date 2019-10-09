Highly qualified and once a renowned professor, switched on to modeling and won Mr. India North title, became a professional actor and played the role of 'Jugnu' in Star Plus popular show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, now the busiest Casting Director and holds India Book of Record as well as Asia Book of Record for maximum castings in the world, meet this amazing personality - Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Hailing from a solid educational background, destiny definitely had some special plans for this academically inclined man. His journey from Mohali to Mumbai happened incidentally. Being ACCA (I) from UK, M.Com from Panjab University, and MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Pune, Dinesh was an extremely successful Professor at his own institute at Mohali, Punjab and used to teach commerce students. He was crazy for the world of glamour & glitter since his childhood. Being in Punjab only, he used to participate in cultural programs and in the meanwhile started his own Casting firm DS Creations in 2002 at a very young age to cast models/actors specially for music videos. In 2007 he casually participated in Mr. North India contest and won it followed by so many good modeling assignments. Light, camera & action had always excited him and he finally made a call of moving to Mumbai in 2008.

Sooner Dinesh bagged Star Plus daily soap Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya which became the most popular Television show of those days. But Casting was something which was in his blood and he just loved doing this job. Now he was confused of choosing among acting and casting. But being in Mumbai, he realised that career as a Casting Director has so much potential if taken seriously. It was a profession which was yet to be explored fully. Dinesh wanted name, fame and respect which he smelt in casting. So finally in 2009 he decided of taking Director of Casting as a full time profession and today he is among one of the most successful Casting Directors who has numerous records & acknowledgements in his kitty.

Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is doing multiple projects under his Casting firm DS Creations run by his better half Sonia Malhotra Soi. Besides films and TV Commercials, he has cast more than 3000 music videos till date and launched maximum number new aspiring talents. Having ample experience of acting, direction, on shoot requisites and right qualification helps him deal better with actors. It won't be wrong if said that Dinesh has taken Casting profession to another level and given it a new definition. He really enjoys his job of taking different actors on board for different projects. Just completed a Web Series for Zee5 & ALTBalaji and super busy in the casting of multiple projects, this actor turned Casting Director is indeed the busiest Casting Director.

