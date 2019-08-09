With the discernible presence of women in professional as well as artistic fields, it's evident that there is nothing a woman cannot do.

Devika Sakhuja, a banker-turned-wedding decorator is a living example of it. She is an alumnus of Nottingham University with a Master's in Computational Finance.

Devika was handling the Wealth Management Division at Citibank, UK, and had a stellar career, till she decided to give that up and embark on her entrepreneurial journey.

She moved back to India to join her family business, but her heart was always inclined towards events and dressing up spaces. Holding that thought, she started her own venture under her name Devika Sakhuja, an event and floral design house.

"My friends thought I was crazy," she says. But, Devika certainly knew what she was doing.

Her meticulous planning and attention to detail about everything made the party the talk of the town. Receiving acknowledgments from people boosted her confidence and inspired her to plunge into uncertain waters.

The idea of events decoration came from Devika's experience of feeling riveted when she used to organize small events for family and friends. She recounts that even though she was working her dream job, she would end up having more fun in fine-tuning the details of any event.

Initially, the growth was slow but Devika continued to pursue her incorrigible passion. Presently, she is a known name. She has done weddings in India as well as internationally.

Since inception, she has strived to create bespoke, gorgeous & fun designs, capable of bringing dreams to life. Unfazed with successfully executing 100 weddings, Devika says, "This is just the beginning of a journey, we reached some distance and there are still miles to go."

