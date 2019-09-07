Web and internet have become the major platform to earn money in today's time. Digital space has become an integral part of everyone's lives and going by its pace, it is the future. Deepanshu Yadav is growing himself in the field of advertising and digital marketing. He is from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. During his school, his favourite subject was Information Technology and after getting into college, he spent most of the time in learning different computer languages and how to design a webpage.

Apart from this, he had a flair for writing. He loves to write content, be it on any category. Being a student, he is a perfect influencer who is inspiring many people on how to make it big. He has his own hosting company which deals with organising many events. Besides this, he was a former content writer for many media websites. He also has his own publisher network and is a Google AdSense publisher. With having great expertise in Google AdSense, he has made enough money by placing advertisements on many website pages.

When asked about how it all began, Deepanshu said, "I never thought this was coming. I entered the field of digital and advertising when I started my college. I started my entertainment blog with writing content and interviewing YouTubers and social media influencers. I did it for my interest but gradually with time many media agencies and websites liked my work and approached me to advertise on their web portals. I believe that digital marketing gives a great exposure to any business as it offers a great platform to communicate with the audience".

Today, Deepanshu Yadav is surely one of the emerging names in the advertising and digital marketing world.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.