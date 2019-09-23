Some people are born to make big in their life. Their energy and way of living differ from ordinary people like us. Experimenting new things, taking the risk, living life like a boss all these symptoms are scarce, and if you found someone like this, you will see one thing one common in them. He/she will be a productive and renowned personality of their area.

We came across one multi-talented person David Hadden who has tried various business till now and famous personality to of Las Vegas. This lad is known for trying new things in his life. He always looks for the opportunity in life. Never seat at one place like a dumb, he flies around the places for new business and all.

David has done everything from selling watches, repairing work, house parties. He is also known for his nightlife. He has worked with companies most prominent VIPs, professional athletes, & celebrities.

David Hadden has also worked with top DJ's. He left his job in Hakkasan Group 2017. He started his own business of Water Park in Las Vegas. He started the new concept movie on the water. Where regularly you will see more than 2000 people in the events enjoying all the luxury arrangements by David Hadden.

David has worked with top Dj's and creating significant events and also manages top celebrities of the world who visits the place.

David Hadden wants to use his experience of his work in a new direction. He wants to produce an Album were he wants to promote top DJ's with whom he worked with. He feels people love to mix music, and it is a great place to invest some money. Where he will produce the album, it is not final. But he definitely wants to produce a music album in coming years in Las Vegas or even in other countries like India.

Things are under process David Hadden will announce as soon as things get final with DJ and directors.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.