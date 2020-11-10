A six-year-old boy made Ahmedabad proud by entering Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer after the child cleared the Python programming language.

Arham Om Talsania is a student of Class 2 and has successfully cleared the Microsoft certification exam at Pearson VUE test centre. The Class 2 student has broken the record previously held by British citizen of Pakistani origin Muhammad Hamza Shahzad.

Arham's journey to Guinness World Records

Arham was quoted as saying that his father taught him coding as he was always interested in gadgets and video games. He started using tablets from the age of two. When he turned three years, he bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. He added that "Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python."

Arham said that he was creating small games when he received his certificate from Python. Arham met the brand's requirement and sent them his works. "After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate," he said.

Arham now aims to become a business entrepreneur and help everyone he can. He said that he wishes to make apps, games, systems for coding and help the needy. Arham's father Om Talsania is a software engineer and said that he sensed Arham's interest in coding when he was very young and taught him the basics of programming.

He stated that the child wanted to solve puzzles and had a keen interest in video games too. "Since he was very young he was very much interested in gadgets. He used to play games on tablet devices. He thought of creating video games as he used to see me doing coding," he said.

Arham's father taught him basics of programming and he started creating his own small games. He also got recognized as a Microsoft technology associate and they applied for Guinness Book World record as well.