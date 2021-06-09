The closer we look around us, the more we realize how various industries and sectors are filled with amazing talented beings. These individuals exude a certain different level of energy, vibe, talents and visions that help them thrive in their niches and instill more hope, positivity and inspiration in others. Artistic and creative fields like photography is one such, which has so far welcomed innumerable such talents, and one of them is Arbaz Amin Khan. The Indian-Emirati creative talent has spellbound people with his innovative visions and eye for detail as a photographer, flourishing in the industry with his passion combined with hard work and ingenious skills.

Creating magic through the eyes of the subject with his photography skills and capturing the right moments, capable of speaking for itself, has allowed him to excel in photography. These skills have given him several opportunities both in the corporate and film industry. He is a Mumbai-born lad who showed a great inclination towards photography from the very beginning and after realizing that he could create a successful career in the same, he began with participating in various photography competitions, and won several awards.

He consciously chose Media as his subject and after completing BMM, he studied photography. To learn the industry's 'its and bits', he worked along with many ace photographers and finally decided to enter the film industry. That's how he got the chance to debut with the Shortcut Romeo movie premier as a photographer. This was the start of his career. He has so far done many projects like the cover page of Indian English Novel, Corporate badminton event at NCPA and even did sports photography with football and badminton leagues.

He has done beauty shoots across Mumbai and Dubai to pre-wedding, wedding, commercial, advertising, portrait, lifestyle, environment, interiors, still and video photography and much more. This youngster, who comes from a scholarly family, where his father was an MBBS doctor, a mother, a graduate from Wilson College, and a sister, a postdoctoral research scientist, became an entrepreneur as well with his studios Clickomania and Fox Portrait Studios.

He is looking forward to many other projects that are lined up for him, like India Kids Fashion Week Season 8- Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, corporate shoots and runway shows. He is also a black belt in karate and from the Indian Diamond Martial Arts Association of India, he completed a course, including running, fitness exercise kicks, katas, horse riding, swimming, trekking, etc.