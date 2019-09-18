We see beauty influencers everywhere and one main thing they have in common is their age; they're all young! We have yet to see someone that really embraces her age and shares her experiences with beauty over the years? In this article, we'll introduce you to a sophisticated and knowledgeable personality who is known for her previous TV work and social media presence.

Ami Desai serves as an inspiration for busy working women and moms over 35. As a first-generation immigrant born in the US, Ami is passionate about educating women about the best beauty practices, including self care, and most importantly, that there is life after marriage and kids.

Her journey started with E! Network and Hollywood.com before completing her Masters from Boston University in Broadcast Journalism. During that time, she worked at CNN headquarters in Atlanta where she helped create the Middle East "Crisis Desk" connecting stranded US citizens with their families. Soon after, she came to California and joined Inside Edition as a producer.

While working hard behind the camera, Ami developed a skill set that helped her move on-camera and host shows like Lux Lifestyles, a luxury travel show on Wealth TV. She also was the premier host for OWNshow, an exclusive digital web-show on Oprah.com.

While focusing on her love for creating content, Ami simultaneously pursued her other passion of becoming a makeup artist and starting her own company, serving brides, models and many Hollywood talents. Her work can be seen on the red carpet as well as reputable publications like Seventeen Magazine.

Currently, Ami has brought her worlds of passion together and serves as an on-air beauty and lifestyle expert. Ami has decided to build her personal brand as a modern mom influencer that brings together her experience as a host, makeup artist and mom to help inform like minded women on how to manage it all. Learn more about her at www.amidesai.com

