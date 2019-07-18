Anchor Aman Sharma, who has won praises from some Bollywood superstars, is now all set to comeback with a new chat show that is expected to redefine entertainment.

'Stretch your arm no farther than your sleeve shall reach'. This is how most are taught to grow up and even to dream. A teenager when he was given the above mentioned quote, he was quick to top it with "If you have a problem with the sleeve length, Go Shirtless! Haven't you seen Salman Khan."

Meet Aman Sharma, who said this eight years ago while still in Junior College. He worked with the best entertainers of this country and has even earned accolades & praises for his work from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akhsay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurrana and many more.

After starting off as an emcee (commonly known as anchor) while still in college, Aman created ripples across the industry and worked with the best event management companies in no time. Later, he scaled this up with his Bollywood chat show for a renowned web portal.

To any event management company today, this name means many things but above all guaranteed client satisfaction. No wonder he has already travelled across the globe and delivered high octane events in over 40 countries. In 2019, Aman Sharma promises to kick-start a venture that will redefine entertainment with chat shows in India as he strongly believes in 'go big or go home'.