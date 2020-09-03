Alan Fernandes is a high profile MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) coach and trainer with over 17 years of experience. Alan is also an inspiring coach and a celebrity trainer with significant success and has trained India's top Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for an MMA cage fight sequence and transforming. Rajiv Lakshman (Roadies) Monica Dogra, Mandana Karimi, Pragya Jaiswal (South Actress). He also works closely with Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, Alan Fernandes spoke at length about being a high profile MMA trainer, training celebrities, who is the fittest actor in Bollywood and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your journey from being an athlete to a celebrity coach?

Born in a small town called Batala in Punjab, I had a fair share of Wrestling training in the traditional Akhadas. I went to Nasik in 1995 to learn a full combat style of Martial Arts under the tutelage of Daniel Isaac a World Kickboxing Champion. After winning several national competitions, in September 2004, I was the first Indian to represent England in Mixed Martial Arts. And now, I am glad to be a full-fledged coach.

How well versed are Bollywood celebs with MMA?

I have trained Faruk Kabir (Khuda Hafiz Director). I have also shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in the making of Bombay Velvet and helped choreograph the cage fight scenes, directed by Anurag Kashyap. I have trained celebrities like Rajiv Lakshman (Roadies) Monica Dogra, Mandana Karimi, Pragya Jaiswal (South Actress). I work closely with Tiger and Krishna Shroff.

According to you who is the fittest actor in B-Town?

Although the current stream of actors are health conscious, However, the fittest athlete would be none other than Tiger Shroff.

If given a chance to act, would you?

If the role revolves around MMA, I would very gladly be part of it.

Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt or Hrithik Roshan who is more flexible?

I have had the good fortune of being closely associated with all three of them, and with zero disrespect to anyone, I think Tiger Shroff is the most flexible.

Which actor do you aspire to train?