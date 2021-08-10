Akshit Dhadwal is a musician, an independent artist from Solan, a beautiful place blessed with nature in Himachal Pradesh India. It's a place which has pleasant weather all year. It is known as the land of Gods and the Mushroom city of India.

He comes from a family of non-musician and is the first one in his family to break this chain. With a big dream in his eyes to contribute to the field of music as a music performer, educator, and entrepreneur.

After completing his Engineering from Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, Punjab, he has served big IT giants as a software engineer.

As we all know there is a twist in everyone's life and that twist was music. Since his childhood, he was interested in music and while studying he indulged himself in school music activities. He even performed in front of the Indian Army in 2008. It was a big thing for him at that time and he never knew that this was a seed that would become a flower later in his life.

He pursued engineering after the guidance of his parents but that was for living. In his heart, he always wanted to follow his passion for music. During 4 years of Engineering, he participated in various cultural activities, formed music bands, composed music with fellow musicians, and the list goes on.

One of the biggest achievements at that time was sharing the stage with Mr. Suraj Jagan, for a while only but it was an opportunity at that time.

He participated in an event where the Euphoria Band was performing which consisted of Dr. Palash Sen, Amborish Saikia, and other band members. Though the role was small, he was taking the steps towards building a musical journey, he claims. Whether it was any cultural activity, or performing at the boys' hostel, he was ready for it. Despite the challenges of managing studies and music, he managed to be at the center stage in both fields, he says.

He got continuous motivation and support from his mother and brother. They always encouraged him to follow his dreams.

By the end of the year in 2012, he knew Music was an essential part of his life and wanted to make his career, but proper guidance was missing. He got a job as a side hustle and kept on working on his musical skills and then he moved to Pune where he got the right exposure, people, culture, and environment that was musically friendly along with working with the tech giants.

He performed in various office events, Marriages and released his music videos, famous restaurants like Zafran.

The fortune also took him to share the stage with Mr. Ranvijay Singha & Mr. Karan Kundra. And once upon a time he also met Mr. Vivek Oborio, he recalls.

Performing at Hard Rock Cafe, Pune, getting associated with Bollywood projects alongside renowned music composer Mr. Clinton Cerejo is all because of music.

While he was in Mphasis an HP company, he auditioned for UTV Bindass' Dreamstart in 2015 and was selected to be the Top 20 Musicians from India to pursue a summer course at Oscar winner A R Rahman's music conservatory called KMMC in Chennai, he says. "It was there he realized he should start doing music professionally," From there not only he opened his own music academy and successfully ran it but also got an opportunity to study at Berklee College of music. He along with other 20 musicians re-made the title track of a famous Indian serial called "Ye Hai Ashiqui" alongside Deepanshu Pandit, he says.

He recalls having a moment of a lifetime meeting Zakir Hussain Ji, one of the finest Tabla players in India and globally renowned artist. He says he also met A.R. Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal.

He also believes that spreading the word of music by imparting music education in young kids will not only help kids learn music but build confidence in another aspect of studies while they are in school or any place around the world. With his experience, he feels music has a deeper connection with kids and they co-relate to music at a very young age. Currently, he is working as a music teacher at Bright Horizon, Boston, MA, USA, where small children are learning at the same time.

He aspires to become a performer, a music composer, and looks forward to collaborating with different artists all over the globe as music is the only language through which barriers of any kind are broken. He is looking forward to leading a life as a musician because music makes him express different emotions through melodies and harmonies.

He keeps himself indulged in helping his fellow musician friends with their singles.

He says he has contributed as "co-composers" in Singles like O Jana, Sawaria, O chand, etc.

When a boy from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India can reach a place like the USA, meet with gurus of the Musical Industry. Anyone can achieve anything in life, you have to keep dreaming, make goals and take small steps to achieve them.