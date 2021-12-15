Entrepreneurs and business owners are creating unfathomable outcomes in today's digital world. Instead of being focused on creating a top-notch lifestyle for their own, they have managed to carve their image as an inspiration in the minds of several young ones. The founder of PKG Lifestyle News, Aditya Aggarwal, is a visionary mind whose hard work, dedication, and sharp vision have set an example for many other young people. He has managed to create a reputation for himself and his company that is fathomed by many.

He was born on June 3rd, 1994 in Rajasthan, India. Though he was born in Rajasthan, he spent most of his time growing up in Delhi with his parents, father late Mr. Lakhanlal Aggarwal and mother Sunita Aggarwal. After completing HSC he tried out his luck in several TV serials and was influenced by the Media Industry in organizing Event Management Programs all by himself. His interest in the Media field peaked so high that he started his first company Power Keys for Generation Media Production, which was an Event Management Company. After this, he founded PKG Records, a label that focused on giving chances to deserving singers and promoting their talent.

PKG Lifestyle News was founded by him in the year 2017 as a fortnight newspaper to connect the social circle of Delhi by bringing into the limelight new and talented artists. The publication provided him with opportunities to meet and work with several talented artists and share their life stories with the world. Being a part of the media and events industry for the last 10 years, he has used the experience he gained from working with many celebrities to help the new talented artists get the right fame.

Today, he runs his publication PKG Lifestyle News along with his wife and business partner of two years Shipra Aggarwal. The publication now handles the organization of events as well as PR of about 500 celebrities and famous personalities in India. PKG lifestyle news has received nominations for many awards.

Aditya launched a 'Top 50' magazine series under the banner of PKG Lifestyle news and the first edition of the same was released at the beginning of this year. The magazine was titled 'PKG Lifestyle Top 50 Personalities' and its cover page featured Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood.

Talking about his motivation and idea behind starting PKG Lifestyle's Top 50 Personalities edition in a recent interview he said that his ultimate motive was to bring forth life stories that are worth sharing. Currently, he and his publication PKG Lifestyle News have new projects in their pipeline and their details will be revealed very soon.