Social media influencers are today's most sought entrepreneurs who have mastered the art of popularising them in the best possible way. One of the most affluent and renowned influencers of Qatar, Abdulla AlGhafri is a broadcaster, presenter and a host who has hosted some of the best shows in the Middle East. Blessed with the drool-worthy Arabic looks, he can make any woman fall for him and men already look up to him as the fashion inspiration. With a huge family of more than 300K followers on Instagram, his feed gives a closer look at his rich lifestyle.

Be it his fondness for the luxury cars, the exotic travel destinations of the world or some engaging videos, his social media profile is one of its kinds. Maintaining a perfect mix of funny as well as motivational content, Abdulla has truly understood the taste of his target audience and he very well knows what works best for him on the internet. To be unique from others, he has named his blog as 'QQQ' which has its own website, www dot qqqsite dot com. The website is a one-stop destination where he shares everything about his entrepreneurial journey, as well as his life, being an influencer.

Under 'QQQ', he owns many other companies including online stores, cafés, fashion studios and much more. While speaking about how he became a top business tycoon in Qatar, he said, "Live the way others want you to be remembered. Internet is indeed my best friend and I explored different businesses after the evolution of social media. It has helped my businesses grow and reach out to a larger number of audiences. I have my stakes in many businesses which cater to different categories because a smart entrepreneur is someone who knows where to invest." For Arab people, this man is undoubtedly an inspiration who knows the ins and out of the entrepreneurship like no other.