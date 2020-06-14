People and companies have believed profits and purpose can't go hand in hand. However, this 29-year-old entrepreneur has proven they can go together. And he has been leading the way since he was 16 years old. He has proven you can make more profits if you have a purpose, and he has been helping fortune 500 companies go from for-profit to for-benefit. This is what he calls the "5th Industrial Revolution".

"And when you work at the intersection of profits and impact, you generate more profits", he says. "I have been trying to work to help transition from 4IR to 5IR since a decade but I'm sure COVID 19 crisis will expedite this transition," Pratik adds.

Pratik founded his first startup when he was 16, and since then he has founded 8 startups in the 5IR Space championing United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Pratik is the India President of 5th Element Group - a global impact management consultancy, India Host of TV shows - FINTECH.TV & TheIMPACT, Global Youth Lead of Dream Tank - worldwide 1 billion youth movement, co-founder of Let's Do This - India's

flagship GTM engine, co-founder of Alt Ctrl-a blockchain-enabled platform, co-founder of

#LetsGoSocial - a creative marketing agency, co-founder of India Needs You - a leadership

movement, co-founder of GlassTick - a zero-waste B2B glassware solutions brand, and has held executive positions with the TATA Group.

Yes, and he is just 29!

In 2019, this social entrepreneur went to 26 countries. In January this year, in his capacity as India President of 5th Element Group, he helped take RB's Mission Paani to WEF Davos.

Pratik says, "The only way to be successful in post-COVID-19 world is by creation of

omniwins." Omniwins are partnerships that are a WIN-WIN for all stakeholders. He has

managed to bring 4 silos together - Fortune 500 companies, Ultra High Net Worth

Individuals, Social Entrepreneurs, and Government.

Among his many accolades, he has been named a GreenBiz Global "30 under 30", BP

Scholar, Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum, Climate Leader trained by US Vice

President Al Gore, Winner of UNLEASH 2019 - an innovation lab for UN SDGs,

Ambassador at One Young World, and Asia's top 50 voices by Earth Day Network.

Seeing Pratik's LinkedIn recommendations from global influencers will be a delight for any Indian - The Honorable Queen Of Congo says, "Make of Pratik's voice as one at the forefront of all mobilising movements transforming life." "Pratik is a superhero", says Ron Garan, a former NASA Astronaut.

It will be exciting to see the journey of this social entrepreneur as he helps usher a better

future for India and the world.