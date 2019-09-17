Dilshad is no more an unknown name in media. He is 21 years old young man, who is a branding expert and a capital investor. He knows the power of social media and thus has leveraged it to create an effective online community of Malayalis (the locals of Kerala), which he named as Being Malayali. His company takes care of brand making ventures and in no time, it has become a household name in Kerala and the circles of Malayalis all over the world, thanks to his innovative methods of promotion.

However, for him, it was no bed of roses, he worked hard to achieve this feat. When he realized his knack in digital marketing, he thought of embarking his digital venture. This all started when he was merely 15 years of age and a student of Class 10th at Manarul Huda Higher Secondary School-based at Nedumangad. Abdul Rafeek, his father was away to KSA for work and has remained for the last two decades and when he returned he had not much saving to take care of his family.

This is where Dilshad entered into the scene and shared his idea with his mother to embark upon his digital marketing company at such a tender age. At the age when other teenagers enjoy their life the fullest, this young boy started his venture and with few years, his business flourished and he turned a brand in himself in shaping online images for different brands. He also got involved in capital investment and started helping people and groups who were struggling for investments. For it is no looking back as he is the budding star of Bing Malayali and has brought light to many lives to his brands and others.

