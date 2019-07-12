We all have heard the phrase "Age is just a number", and that is honestly true because there are so many youngsters who are ruling in their fields because of their talent and hard work.

Rupali Garg is one of the living examples of it. She is a famous TV actress and model who is just 19-year old and having a blast in the Indian television industry.

Her gorgeous face and amazing acting talent has gained her much fame and appreciation in a very short time. She can be seen in the TV serials like Yeh Hai Mohanbatein, Bepanaah Pyaar, Kasam There Pyaar Ki, Kaal Bhairav, etc.

She has also acted in movies like Band Baja Baraat of Ranveer Singh and the recently in Shahid Kapoor's movie Kabir Singh. She is also an ex-contestant of reality shows like Roadies and Dance India Dance.

Rupali Garg who hails from Cheeka, Haryana has always been interested in fashion and glamour which later bring her into modeling and then acting. She had a dream to become an actor which later eventually came true. She is also the brand ambassador of international brands like Calvin Klein and Zara.

The way Rupali has taken the entertainment industry by storm is nothing less than a dream come true for a young actor like her. Her acting talent and commitment for the work has really made her the sparkling star of the television.

There are news that Rupali Garg will be seen on dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 with his boyfriend Vivek who is also a model and actor.