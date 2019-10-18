Meet a 16 years young boy from Qatar, who is an entrepreneur and a "sneakerhead", Faisal Hamad A H AL-ATHBA, popularly known as Faisal Al Athba is planning to open a huge limited edition sneakers store in Qatar.

Over the course of the past year, sneaker collectors have spent more than $1 billion on limited edition sneakers in the resale market, according to experts. These sneakerheads try to cash in by camping out in lines in front of stores for hours or even days ahead of new releases. Buying a limited-edition pair of Air Jordans or Yeezys, for example, can mean multiplying your money in the resale market, from about $265 to as much as a few thousand dollars. Those with the right connections, and an eye for fashion can turn a hobby into a full-time job.

Being from a reputed family and having good connections with millionaires, billionaires and celebrities is certainly going to help Faisal Al Athba in getting some good clients. He said, the sneaker store he is coming up with will be a unique concept, having only limited edition and custom made shoes starting from 30,000 US Dollars which will not only be sold in the store but online as well.

Faisal Al Athba is focused right from an early age. He knows what to do and how to do. He has set his standard very high for life which is definitely going to give him some great results in upcoming years.

He said, "I'm interested in teaching people of Qatar how to do online business. As I feel, people here, are still not that much aware of online marketing, and they are far behind from countries like the USA and UK. I also want to change many things in Qatar and UAE as I find many places where I can give my input which can be beneficial for me as well as for others".

He is a young energetic businessman who not only lives life like rich people but also works hard for his business. He believes in taking risks, and doesn't care about other people's opinions.

We wish him all the best for his upcoming ventures.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.