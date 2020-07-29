Meera Mitun has made a strange allegation on Trisha Krishnan. She has accused the latter of finding work only because of her "elite caste."

A day after making controversial comments on Twitter, she has now posted a video where claimed Trisha Krishnan did not apologise for his association with the PETA, which was against Jallikattu. "Her mom did," she says.

Going further, Meera said that nepotism comes from casteism. "I am openly telling you all that Trisha survived, surviving and getting work because of her elite caste that she inherited from her father," she added.

Kollywood Mafia Gang And The Dark Secrets Kept Wrapped Under The Carpet ! @nakkheeranweb @arivalayam @dinamalarweb pic.twitter.com/WSQjVA10eS — Meera Mitun (@meera_mitun) July 28, 2020

She questioned people, who are proud to have born in the land of Periyar, for supporting Trisha and discouraging actresses like her.

Prior to this video, she had made allegations of kicking her out from projects like Ajith Kumar's Yennai Arindhaal and Rajinikanth's Petta. She wrote, "1:The lady Miss chennai ( how in 5'5 height ),did small roles, side roles, entered mainstream sleeping around, her name @trishtrashers, Bec am a kingfisher supermodel, She felt insecure so she ganged up with #KollywoodMafia ensured my scenes are cut in Yennai Arindhal #Nepotism

"This has not ended with Yennai Arindhal, Even after 7years @trishtrashers ensured I was thrown out of #Petta. I ll reveal complete video tom Hu, [sic]" she added.