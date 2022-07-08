Meena lost her husband Vidayasagar on June 28. He passed away at the age of 48 at a private hospital in Chennai. It came as devastating news for her fans and well-wishers.

However, there have been rumours doing rounds that she returned to work just days after her husband passed away. Some photos and videos were doing rounds on social media sites claiming that the actress started working within a week after losing her husband.

Misinformation

Well, it is a fake news spread by miscreants on social media sites. Some old photos and video of her have been shared to spread misinformation about her.

Meena's Request

Requesting media to give much-needed privacy and not to spread false news, Meena, on social media, wrote," I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise this situation. Please stop further broadcast of any false information on this matter.

During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You."

Vidyasagar is survived by wife Meena and 10-year-old daughter Nainika, who had worked in Vijay's 2014 film Theri.

Meena was one of the leading heroines in 90s who worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

She made her debut as a child artist in the Tamil film Nenjangal in 1982. She graduated to heroine in Tamil film En Rasavin Manasile (1991) opposite Rajkiran. Thereafter, she went on to work with many big names of South India including Rajinikanth, with Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Vishnuvardhan, Krishna, Balakrishna, Ravichandran, Vijayakanth, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Sathyaraj, Prabhu Deva, Sarath Kumar, K Bhagyaraj, Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, Prashanth, Harish Kumar, Kichcha Sudeep and Raviteja.