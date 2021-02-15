After Meena Harris, a lawyer-turned entrepreneur and the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, faced backlash for using her 'aunt's' name to build her own brand, the United States Vice President's office has promised to take care of the "highest ethical standards" and check that the latter's name is no more used in connection with any commercial activities, including endorsements or support.

The Vice President's office has also issued a statement on the issue saying that the Harris family will continue to "uphold the highest ethical standards and the White House's policy that the Vice President's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support."

As per LATimes report, Meena has declined to answer written questions rather her PR team has reportedly issued a statement on behalf of her further denying the said charges.

The White House concerned

As per US media reports, the recent promotional events attended by Meena, her interactions with the media post the win of Biden administration and her taking part in the VP's election campaign as an unpaid representative, in particular, have raised eyebrows among Kamala Harris' aides and advisors.

People close to the development had also been a sheer witness to how former President Donald Trump had appointed his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to the posts of his personal advisors, have thereby claimed that such activities may further lead to just another show of nepotism.

They say that Meena seems to have capitalized off Kamala Harris' name, likeness, life history and even her political slogans to promote her own books and brand, Phenomenal, which creates the latest and trending fashion statements to support charity.

Therefore, they have reportedly advised Meena not to produce any products or write books that use the name of Kamala Harris or anything related to her as it will go against the ethics of the White House.

A pattern in behaviour

According to LATimes, just five days before the new Vice President got sworn-in, Meena went to a talk show hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former Vice President George W. Bush, where she discussed how her aunt worked hard for what she has achieved and then used the platform to promote her book. In addition, while she was talking, pictures of her and Kamala Harris were continuously flashing on the screen behind the host and the guest.

The line drawn by the advisors, many experts call it to be a very strong move but at the same time, an embarrassment for the outspoken niece of Kamala Harris.

It should be noted that even before her aunt won the 2020 US Presidential elections and attained fame, Meena had been in news and garnered some amount of heat for an infamous post on Navratri where she had allegedly distorted a picture of Goddess Durga.

Through her tweets, she has also attacked the Modi government for its policies and steps against the ongoing farmer's protest, when all other global celebrities including Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg joined the row and raised concerns.