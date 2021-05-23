Several top medical bodies including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have demanded the government to take action against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev for "misleading" people with his "unlearned" statements against allopathy and modern medicines.

In a statement, IMA said that Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act for making comments against Remdesivir, Fabiflu, and other drugs approved by Central Drug Standard Control Organisation and notified for treating COVID patients.

It accused Ramdev of disobeying the government and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe not to take the advice of allopathy doctors.

The doctors' body said that the Yoga guru's statements were "untutored" and "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him".

'Winning business at cost of people lives unpardonable offence'

It also said that Ramdev wanted to create "a sense of fear and frustration" among the public and to promote the medicines launched by Patanjali Ayurved, which the company has claimed that it is effective against COVID-19.

"All this is done by Swami Ramdev Ji to take advantage of the situation and create a false sense of fear and frustrations within the public at large so that he can sell his illegal and unapproved so-called medicines and make money at the cost of the public," the statement issued by the IMA reads.

"Taking people for ransom and winning business by defaming scientific medicine are unpardonable offences," the IMA said.

Other doctors' bodies demand condemn remarks, seek apology

Following the suit, several other bodies of medical professionals condemned Ramdev's statements and demanded strict action against him for propagating "falsified information".

In a statement, the Resident Doctors Association of AIIMS, Delhi said they would be forced to protest if Ramdev doesn't make a public apology to the whole scientific community and accused him of using "offensive, obnoxious, and abusive language" against allopathy doctors in a video that is doing rounds on the internet.

"On behalf of the medical fraternity, and all healthcare and frontline workers, we demand strongly that strictest steps be taken against his inappropriate conduct at the earliest to prevent unrest amongst doctors and anxiety amongst the affected patients and their family," the AIIMS RDA said.

'Treat Ramdev's remarks as hate speech'

Resident Doctors' Association of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital also released a statement, demanding action against Ramdev under Epidemic Diseases Act and said that his statement "must be considered as hate speech".

"RDA, SJH strongly condemns the public statement released by Ram Kishan Yadav aka Ramdev Baba wherein, he openly criticized and insulted allopathy using unparliamentary language," it said.