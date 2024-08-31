MC Stan breakup: Girl with rapper in viral photo is not his girlfriend Anam Sheikh [Fact Check]

Bigg Boss 16 Winner and famous rapper MC Stan left his fans in shock after he took to Instagram and spoke about his breakup with longtime girlfriend Anam Sheikh, also known as Buba. MC Stan has been in a relationship for a long time, but he has never revealed the identity of his girlfriend and maintained the secrecy of his personal life. However, several media portals and social media pages shared a picture of Anam and claimed that he had broken up with him.

The claim: Media and social media pages share the wrong Anam Sheikh's images.

Instagram pages like Instant Bollywood and paparazzo page Viral Bhayani shared a picture and the latest update on MC Stan's relationship status where he confirmed calling it quits with his longtime girlfriend Anam Sheikh.

MC Stan took to his IG story and wrote, 'I'm single'. This was more than enough for all his fans to understand that he had broken up with his girlfriend.

Netizens were left confused as MC Stan never shared the picture of his girlfriend, but Instagram pages kept sharing it.

Who is the girl in the viral picture?

The Truth: Viral photo of a girl with MC Stan is not his girlfriend Anam Sheikh

The girl in the picture is fitness coach and model Aradhana Shedge Hindlekar, and not Anam. Speaking to Free Press Journal, Aradhana spoke about how she has been facing trouble because of the viral picture with MC, as everyone considers her Anam. She said, "I want to tell the truth to everyone that I am not his girlfriend, and I am not Aman Sheikh."

MC Stan had time and again spoken about his girlfriend, in Bigg Boss 16, he revealed how he went to Anam's house with 40-50 people to convince her parents to let them get married.