Siddhant Chaturvedi is creating an immense buzz by showing off his writing skills and now even Divine is praising him after looking at his writer avatar. The actor has never failed to impress us with his flair with poetry which instantly, takes us back to his widely loved on-screen character MC Sher, who won over our hearts with his talent.

Recently he posted a picture on Instagram handle and he captioned it as, "I could never look away, till you made me smile. You called it "Blushing" and I smiled more.

To this picture, Divine replied "Thanda le lo na yaar". Not only divine but everyone is in awe after knowing about his skills and they believe that he is a perfect amalgamation of brains with supreme talent all across.

Siddhant who is an outsider has shone brightly and this rapper boy has made his debut extremely memorable for everyone. Siddhant's character was inspired by Naezy, who is an extremely famous underground rapper from Kurla and this young lad did total justice to it.

He performed really well in his debut movie and he did justice to his character MC Sher. Since then fans are head over heels about his performance. This looks like an over-night's success but it's a result of a lot of hard work and persistence.

As rightly, there are speculations that Zoya Akhtar will be signing a film with Siddhant in the lead and he will be playing the role of MC Sher. Fans cannot contain their excitement and we hope to see this actor-director duo again on screen.

Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi had also proven his talent in Excel Entertainment's Inside Edge and soon, the actor will be returning to the franchise with Inside Edge 2. After receiving humongous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers, however, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution but continues to rule over the hearts of the audience with his breakthrough performances.