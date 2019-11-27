Ajith Kumar has maintained safe distance from politics and disbanded his fans' club when some of its office bearers affiliated with some political parties years ago, yet the attempts to cash in on his popularity has not stopped.

We had recently seen an AIADMK minister taking favourably about Ajith entering politics and his support to the two leaves. Now, we have yet another instance where a mayor aspirant is seeking vote in Ajith's name.

Ajith Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

A person in question has gone to the extent of naming his party as Ajith Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Whether he has got the necessary approval from the election commission is a different matter, but he has already started his campaign using the posters printed with the said name and Thala's picture from Viswasam in Madurai.

The candidate name is said to be Right Suresh.

Ordinance for indirect elections challenged

Meanwhile, the Madras Bench of has adjourned the hearing by a week over an advocate's petition challenging the ordinance promulgated for holding indirect elections to the post of mayors and chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats by the AIADMK government.

The petitioner has said that the indirect election could possibly lead to horse trading of councillors.

Ajith's Stand on Politics

Ajith, like other stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay, has remained politically neutral views. In fact, he had opposed the arm-twisting tactics used by the Nadigar Sangam to attend social and political events.

"If we don't attend the protest, we are portrayed as anti-Tamils. On the one hand, they want us to participate in political events and on the other hand they threaten us not to enter politics. What is wrong in our entering politics if we are expected to participate in political and social events?" The Hindu had quoted Ajith as saying at an event which had the presence of later Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, stars like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan among many dignitaries.

Thala Ajith's comments had created a controversy, but clearly sent a message to the public that he is not interested in politics.