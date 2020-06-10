Mauricio Rosero (mauriciorg8) is a young actor, motivator, writer, and singer who was born in Bogota, the capital of Colombia. Having received professional training in various artistic fields such as photography and design, he is interested in following a career in art and acting. However, he has been in the news for a quite different reason that is his role as a motivator. A video he uploaded on his Instagram account (mauriciorg8) for the Venezuelan people and their struggle for freedom has gone viral and gathered more than 2.25 million views until now. Being an entrepreneur and having that mindset, he aims to accomplish huge goals in his life and have a positive impact on other people's lives through his social media content. Considering that he has already more than 160,000 followers on Instagram, it can be seen that he is on the right track to make his dreams come true with the pure dedication that he puts into his work.

What has helped him achieve such great success at just the age of 29, are his qualities of being serious and responsible as a worker, and being fair and honest as a leader. He focuses on his personal growth and participates in social volunteering to help others, so he is constantly looking for new and innovative challenges. He has even worked in many non-governmental organizations, which led to him going to the United Nations in December 2018 to take part in an important SDG summit. Making videos with high motivational content, he is currently working on following a career as an actor, motivator, and social media influencer.

He also luckily has the support of his family in the important aspects of his life, which are his education and his career. His twin brother Mauro, who himself has over 150,000 followers on his Instagram account maurorg9, accompanies him as well even though they both have quite different views on their way of communicating with people. Mauricio uses whatever tools he has and most significantly, his talent of acting to communicate to people his philosophy so that they would be motivated in their lives.