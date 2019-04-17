Christians around the world are gearing up to observe Maundy Thursday on 18 April. This day of the Holy Week commemorates Jesus Christ's Last Supper on the Thursday before Easter.

During the holy mass on Maundy Thursday, Christians around the world recollect the events of the Last Supper, when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples and passed around bread and wine, establishing the ceremony known as the Eucharist.

On the occasion, IBTimes India has gathered top ten quotes about the Holy Eucharist.

1. "It would be easier for the world to survive without the sun than to do so without the Holy Mass." - Padre Pio

2. "I throw myself at the foot of the Tabernacle like a dog at the foot of his Master." - St. John Vianney

3. "I hunger for the bread of God, the flesh of Jesus Christ ...; I long to drink of his blood, the gift of unending love." - St. Ignatius of Antioch

4. "God dwells in our midst, in the Blessed Sacrament of the altar." - St. Maximilian Kolbe

5. "When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now." - Blessed Mother Teresa

6. "The Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life." - Pope John Paul II

7. "The best way to economize time is to 'lose' half an hour each day attending Holy Mass." - Frederic Ozanam

8. "The Bread that we need each day to grow in eternal life, makes of our will a docile instrument of the Divine Will; sets the Kingdom of God within us; gives us pure lips, and a pure heart with which to glorify his holy name." - Edith Stein

9. "If we but paused for a moment to consider attentively what takes place in this Sacrament, I am sure that the thought of Christ's love for us would transform the coldness of our hearts into a fire of love and gratitude." - St. Angela of Foligno

10. "The Eucharist is the Sacrament of Love; It signifies Love, it produces Love." - St. Thomas Aquinas