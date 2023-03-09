Jain University Youth Fest: Offensive skit on Ambedkar lands principal, 7 students in jail; Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday Close
Jain University Youth Fest: Offensive skit on Ambedkar lands principal, 7 students in jail; Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru's Sarjapura road, a mattress factory was burned down completely on Thursday. The fire reportedly broke out at a building near Kaikondrahalli lake in Bengaluru. No casualties have been reported, fire department officials have confirmed.

Massive fire engulfs mattress factory in Bengaluru; no casualties [details]
Massive fire engulfs mattress factory in Bengaluru; no casualties [details]

Video of the incident shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky as the two-storey building remains completely engulfed in fire. The otherwise busy Sarjapura Road came to a standstill as firefighters were trying to douse the flames.

This is a developing story...

Also Read