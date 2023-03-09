In a tragic incident in Bengaluru's Sarjapura road, a mattress factory was burned down completely on Thursday. The fire reportedly broke out at a building near Kaikondrahalli lake in Bengaluru. No casualties have been reported, fire department officials have confirmed.

Video of the incident shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky as the two-storey building remains completely engulfed in fire. The otherwise busy Sarjapura Road came to a standstill as firefighters were trying to douse the flames.

This is a developing story...