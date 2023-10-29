In a heartbreaking news, Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing passed away due to accidental drowning. The Friends actor was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home's jacuzzi on Saturday by his staff. Mattew's last post on social media was from his home's pool. Perry's death news has shocked the entire world. He was 54.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," Matthew had written on social media just a few days prior to this, while relaxing in his pool. Social media is filled with tributes and emotional posts after the news of his death spread. His fans and followers are unable to believe the news.

Warner Bros releases statement

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," Warner Bros. Television Group said in its statement.

Celebs pour tribute

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams," author and actress Selma Blair wrote. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," Maggie Wheeler wrote.