Anthology films are quite common in the entertainment industry, and now, an anthology advertisement has caught the attention of the general public in Kerala.

The anthology advertisement was released by Mathrubhumi as a part of their centenary celebrations.

Mathrubhumi celebrates glorious 100 years

Founded in 1923, Mathrubhumi is one of the oldest newspapers in Kerala. With a rich tradition and legacy, the newspaper is continuing its journey as one of the most unbiased publications in Kerala.

Ensuring their commitment to society, the anthology advertisement is also made by aligning to their social responsibility.

The anthology advertisement narrates the journey of Mathrubhumi in these 100 years in the backdrop of major events that happened in Kerala. From the time of the freedom struggle to the evolution of the modern Kerala state, the advertisement captures the journey of the newspaper in the most beautiful manner.

The anthology advertisement has now grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens, and they are lauding Mathrubhumi for its social commitment, as it celebrates 100 years.

"Beautiful concept... Felt more like a tribute to Mathrubhumi than an ad film," commented a YouTube user.

"Heart touching concept," another user commented.

The concept of advertisement was conceived and created by Venugopal Ramachandran Nair of Maitri Advertisement Works. The script is penned by Ajesh Raman. The idea to make this advertisement as an anthology was first suggested by Raju Menon, Managing Director of Maitri.

Six directors, and one anthology advertisement

Six directors, Kumar Neelakandan, Mridul Nair, PSM Faisal, Aneesh Anwar, Bhanuprakash, and Vinay Krishnan have directed this anthology advertisement. Later, it was compiled to perfection by Sijoy Varghese.

Commenting on the making of this anthology, PSM Faisal said, "While making this Audio Video film (AV Ad Film), all of us tried to ensure that the legacy of Mathrubhumi will be maintained in our making style. The anthology advertisement is not just an ad, but it is a journey, an evolution, a narrative that showcases Kerala's journey."

Faisal had also directed the advertisement campaign that celebrated 90 years of Mathrubhumi Aazchapathippu.