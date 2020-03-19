https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/732657/malaysia-lockdown.jpg IBTimes IN

Matthew McConaughey is rallying against the coronavirus and he wants the world to join him. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star reportedly posted an inspirational message onto his social media accounts Tuesday, where he encouraged solidarity amid the battle against COVID-19.

"Hey everybody, McConaughey here, just want to say that in these crazy times that we're in with the coronavirus, let's take care of ourselves and each other," Matthew, told fans in the video.

He added that people should not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. He urged everyone to do their due diligence, take the precautions they need to take care of themselves and those around them.

He went on to say that right now, more than ever before, we're all more dependent on each other than we ever have been. He said that we have an enemy in coronavirus that is faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan, and it's an enemy that we all agree we want to beat. We want to beat and we're going to beat.

He moved on to a positive note by saying that there is a greenlight on the other side of this red light that we're in now. He also said that: "I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage."

Mathew McConaughy's message comes amid a growing list of celebrities testing positve for COVID-19. Mathew's "Dark Tower" co-star Idris Elba recently came forward and revealed that he had conracted the coronavirus, he had said that he may have contracted it from Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie.

Tom Hanks was one of the first major Hollywood celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus, he is in quarantine and has been updating fans about his condition through social media. You can check out the video here: