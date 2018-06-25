Mateo Kovacic has made an admission that he wants to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid signed Mateo Kovacic from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of 25 million pounds. He has not payed regularly for Real Madrid since joining the La Liga side three years ago.

Frustrated with spending more time on the bench, Mateo Kovacic has now publicly expressed his desire to leave the UEFA Champions League winners in the summer transfer window. When a player of the Real Madrid midfielder's calibre makes such a statement, it rarely goes unnoticed.

"I would like to play more at Real Madrid because I love football and I love being on the pitch," Mateo Kovacic told Marca.

"I know that it's difficult to be a starter at Real Madrid, especially when I arrived at a really young age.

"I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I'd have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter. "I think I can have this opportunity and it's one I want right now."

As per the information gathered by the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho's side Manchester United's interest remains in signing Mateo Kovacic in the summer transfer window. He has made 109 appearances for Real Madrid over the three seasons, but most of them have come from the bench.

The report from the Daily Mail says that Real Madrid are not willing to allow Mateo Kovacic leave in the summer transfer window. He said he has enjoyed three years with Real Madrid.

"I think that all of the players at Real Madrid are important. The problem is that it's difficult to get consistency when you're a young player. Without that consistency I will never be able to show my potential," he said.

"Of course I am not happy when I don't play."I have really enjoyed these three years in Madrid, alongside some incredible teammates and winning trophies, but I haven't been completely happy because my contribution to all of this hasn't been complete and this is something I want to change."