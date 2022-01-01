Yatra at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed Saturday afternoon after 12 people were killed and 14 injured in a stampede at the shrine in the early hours of Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner (Jammu) Raghav Langar told media at Katra (Yatra base camp) that the Yatra, halted for a brief period after the stampede, resumed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

He said that an inquiry was ordered to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a high level inquiry into the stampede incident which will be headed by principal secretary home with divisional commissioner Jammu and Additional DGP Jammu as members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede while the Lt. Governor sanctioned Rs 10 lakh each for survivors of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each for the injured.

The stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips to offer obeisance on the New Year.