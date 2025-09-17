The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir resumed on Wednesday after being suspended for 22 days due to adverse weather conditions and repair work on the 12-kilometre track from Katra to Bhawan.

The Yatra to the revered cave shrine was halted on August 26 following a cloudburst and a devastating landslide that claimed the lives of 34 devotees and left nearly two dozen others seriously injured.

Expressing satisfaction over the resumption of the Yatra after nearly three weeks, Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra, told International Business Times that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) must widely publicize that the situation has been normalized and the Yatra has recommenced.

"There is still confusion among devotees after the unfortunate incident of August 26. Now that the weather conditions have improved and the track has been reopened for the pilgrims, it is imperative to spread this information across the country ahead of the forthcoming Navratras," he said. He also demanded that the SMVDSB refund the amounts paid by devotees who had earlier booked rooms.

Amid ongoing discussions about maintaining ecological balance in the Trikuta mountain range, Wazir suggested that concrete structures should be built only where absolutely necessary for the benefit of pilgrims.

Thousands of devotees reach Katra

Although the SMVDSB announced late Tuesday evening that the Yatra would resume on Wednesday morning, thousands of devotees gathered outside the Darshani Deodi—the main entrance on the pilgrimage route—early Wednesday.

Amid chants of "Jai Mata Di," the devotees began their journey toward Bhawan to perform their pilgrimage.

The SMVDSB stated on Tuesday evening that the Yatra would resume on Wednesday morning, subject to favorable weather conditions.

Shrine board officials confirmed that the Yatra began at 6 a.m. from both routes leading to the hilltop shrine. Pilgrims were advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff. Officials added that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based tracking remains mandatory for transparency and traceability.

The SMVDSB also expressed its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension.

Protests over suspension of Yatra

On Sunday, a group of pilgrims staged a protest at the Katra base camp, demanding the immediate resumption of the pilgrimage. The shrine board had initially planned to restart the Yatra on September 14, but heavy rains forced an extension of the suspension.

Some devotees repeatedly attempted to breach the security cordon and proceed with the pilgrimage, defying the shrine board's directives.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the shrine board distributed prasad to devotees at the Banganga entrance gate—a gesture warmly received by both pilgrims and locals.

Navratri preparations underway

In preparation for the upcoming Shardiya Navratras, scheduled from September 22 to October 1, 2025, the CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya, convened a joint meeting in Katra to review arrangements for the festival.

According to an official statement, security agencies and local administrative authorities participated in the meeting to conduct a comprehensive assessment of preparations. Key attendees included the Additional CEO, Joint CEO, Deputy CEO, and Assistant CEOs of SMVDSB, along with SSP Reasi, Commandant of CRPF, SDM Katra, SP Katra, Tehsildar Bhawan & SMVDSB, SDPO Katra, and representatives from the Army, Fire and Emergency Services, and other relevant departments.