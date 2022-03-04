As Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) has made online booking mandatory for the Yatra to prevent any congestion at the shrine after January 1 stampede, unscrupulous elements have cheated some pilgrims in the name of online booking of helicopters.

Taking serious note of complaints lodged by some pilgrims regarding the booking of fake helicopter tickets by some cheaters, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SMVDSB has lodged a written complaint with the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The CEO has taken serious note of complaints regarding booking of fake helicopter tickets by some unscrupulous elements to the pilgrims by adopting modus operandi of using their websites/travel portals and travel agencies etc, despite issuance of advisory through the medium of print media and display in the shape of flex at prominent locations the SMVDSB.

The CEO informed that the complaint regarding fleecing of pilgrims by these fraudulent elements has already been filed with the Crime Branch and Cyber Branch of J&K Police who are investigating the matter.

SMVDSB has not authorized any agent to sell helicopter tickets

The CEO has informed and appealed to the pilgrims at large that the sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is the sole prerogative of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the SMVDSB has not authorized any agent, agency, or person to use the Shrine Board's name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services, which are being provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

All the online services offered by Shrine Board are offered through the official website of the shrine board: www.maavaishnodevi.org and MATA VAISHNO DEVI APP, only.

Ramesh Kumar further stressed that any misrepresentation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board by any person or agency whatsoever shall be dealt with strictly as per law.

SMVDSB made online registration mandatory for Yatra

After the worst-ever stampede at the Bhawan on cave shrine on the morning of January 1, the SMVDSB had made online registration mandatory to proceed towards Bhawan from Katra.

The decision to close all registration counters was taken after the first-ever stampede at Bhawan of the cave shrine in which 12 devotees were killed and 15 others injured.

During the meeting of the SMVDSB, it was decided that pilgrims who have online registration would be allowed to perform Yatra.

It was also emphasized on the appropriate use of technology and putting in place the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking system for effective crowd and queue management.