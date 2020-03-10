Vijay fans are heading for an exciting week with the audio of the film being scheduled for release on Sunday, 15 March. The celebration is kicked-off with the release of the film's second single titled Vaathi on Tuesday, 10 March. [Crawl down to watch the second song]

It song is loaded with ultra-catchy rhythms with local slangs which makes the fans instant fall in love with the number. Gana Balachandar (lyrics writer) and Anirudh (music director) have lent their voice for the track.

10 Million Target

The fans of Vijay have overwhelmingly welcomed the news and now ready to set the internet on fire. Well, the craze followers of Thalapathy are prepping up to create records on YouTube. They are aiming to hit 10 million views in less than 24 hours and 1.2 million likes.

The first song 'Kutti Kathai' had amassed nine million views in 24 hours with over 1 million likes for the official video on YouTube. Looking at the buzz on social media site about the second song, it looks like the latest track is likely to set a new benchmark.

Audio Launch

The makers have decided to release the complete album at Leela Palace. Like the audio launch functions of Vijay's earlier films, this is not an event for public or fans, but an occasion restricted for limited people.

The people with invitation will be allowed to enter the audio launch function of Master. However, the fans can enjoy the event live on Sun TV, which will air the function after 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Master is an action-packed entertainer with a message to the society. It is said to be a film about how the society is being slowly infected by drugs. Thalapathy plays the role of a professor who tries to save the youngsters who are addicted to drugs.

The film is jointly produced by Xavier Britto, Jagadish and Lalit Kumar under the banners XB Film Creators and 7 Screen Studio. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are in the leads with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead.