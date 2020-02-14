Vijay has cultivated the habit of narrating small stories (Kutti Kathai) at the audio launch functions of his movies in the recent years. As a result, his fans eagerly look forward to hear his life-lessons or advices to them at the events.

Cashing in on it, the makers have come up with a song titled 'Oru Kutti Kathai,' which has hit the internet with a bang. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song for which Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics. Vijay himself has lent his voice for the song.

The makers are expected to release a few more songs before the audio of the film will be launched somewhere in March. The film is scheduled for release on 9 April.

Master is an action packed mass entertainer, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Xavier Britto-produced film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of antagonist, Malavika Mohanan will be seen doing the role of Thalapathy's love interest.

Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad, Ramya Subramanian, Chetan and others are in the cast. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

Pre Release Business

Vijay-starrer has made an impressive pre-release business. Even before the release, Master has made a pre-release business of Rs 200+ crore.

Check out the complete break-up of business: