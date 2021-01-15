Vijay's Master has taken a phenomenal opening at the box office. The Pongal release has been overwhelmingly received by South Indian audience, thereby helping the film industry bounce back after the lull period in the post-lock down era.

Released in over 600 screens in Tamil Nadu, Master off to a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. In fact, reports had claimed that the film had got the second-biggest opening in the state after Sarkar, which had minted Rs 31+ crore on the first day

"#Master takes massive day 1 (Jan 13) in #TamilNadu . As per trade reports it has grossed approximately ₹26 Cr! [sic]" leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the opening-day collection.

The Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial came out with flying colors on the second day as well. The Pongal holiday helped the movie to overcome the mixed talks as it has reportedly earned around Rs 16-17 crore. It means the movie is estimated to have minted around Rs 43 crore in two days.

The film has got a fantastic start in Andhra and Telangana too. In fact, it has recovered the investment for the distributor in just two days, say trade reports. The movie has earned over Rs 10 crore in two days with distributors' share of Rs 7.35 crore.

The combined collection of Master in Kerala and Karnataka is over Rs 7 crore. The crime thriller is estimated to have raked in over Rs 60 crore in two days in South India. With the extended holiday weekend, it is expected to breach into Rs 100-crore mark from South India alone.

However, the collection in North India circuit is not up to the mark.

Master at Overseas Centres

The Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer grossed $128,367 from Tuesday premieres and Wednesday. In Australia, Master earned A$ 284,000 on the first day and raked in A$ 96,000 on its second day to take its total tally to A$ 380,000.