Vijay has once again proved that he is the king of the box office. The actor's latest movie Master, which released on 13 January to coincide with Pongal celebration, has taken a great opening in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial film has become the first big film to release in the post-Covid era. Despite 50 percent cap on occupancy in theatres, the Thalapathy's new flick has got a flying start in Tamil Nadu. "The audience have been desperately waiting for a big film to release since the country went for a lockdown. This became clear after the advance booking met with stupendous response amid the Covid-19 scare," industry tracker Trinath tells IBTimes, India.

As per South Box Office, Master is estimated to have around Rs 20-22 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu. Thus finding a place in the list of biggest openers in Tamil Nadu. "With the long Pongal holiday weekend, we can assure that Master will set the box office on fire despite mixed reviews," explains the trade tracker.

Vijay's Sarkar is in the top position with the first-day collection of Rs 31.5 crore. His 2018 Diwali release Bigil had minted Rs 25.6 crore on the release day. It is followed by Mersal (Rs 24.8 crore), Kabali (Rs 21.5 crore) and 2.0 (18 crore).

Movie Name Collections Sarkar Rs 31.5 crore Bigil Rs 25.6 crore Mersal Rs 24.5 crore Kabali Rs 21.5 crore Master Rs 20+ crore

In Chennai alone, Master has raked in Rs 1.21 crore on the first day.

Master Opening Day Collection in Andhra/Telangana/Kerala

Over the years, Vijay's market in Andhra and Telangana has been steadily increasing. Once again, his movie has got a good opening in both states. The early reports coming from the trade say that the combined collection of flick in the two states is approximately around Rs 8 crore with a share of Rs 5.75 crore.

Coming to Kerala, which is considered to be a strong forte of Vijay, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial, which has Vijay Sethupathi in the negative role, has made an approximate collection of Rs 2 crore. In Karnataka, it has collected around Rs 2.5 crore. From the rest of India, it has collected around Rs 50 lakh.

Please note that these are estimated figures and not the final numbers.

Master Overseas Collection

The crime-thriller has got a solid opening in Australia where it grossed A$283,517 on the first day. Master has become the biggest opener beating the record of Rajinikanth's previous film A$230,430. Also, it has opened well in Singapore by raking in Master S$297,000.