In a big administrative reshuffle Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered transfers and postings of 15 officers, seven of them IAS, in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department of the J&K Government Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, holding additional charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Bidhuri will replace Pandurang Kondbarao Pole who is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir. Pole, shall also be Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Election Department.

On January 31, the Election Commission of India had approved the appointment of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole as Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dheeraj Gupta, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, holding additional charge of smart Cities and proposed new Jammu/Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sanjeev Verma appointed as Commissioner Secretary GAD