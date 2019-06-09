A massive fire broke out in three coaches of Silchar-Trivandrum Express at Silchar Railway Station in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday (June 9) morning.

According to the reports, three coaches of the superfast express train caught fire at the Silchar station. The fire broke out in the pantry car and later spread to two other coaches. However, no causality has been reported at the time of filing the report.

The Silchar Fire personnel and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) unit immediately reached the spot and conducted operations to douse the fire. The fire was brought under control by the team. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.