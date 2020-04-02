A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, April 2, at Shivajinagar's Bamboo Bazaar area in Bengaluru amid coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 shops were gutted in the fire in the most popular timber market area in Bengaluru. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

17 fire tenders rushed to the spot

At least 17 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire. The shops., which were almost 50 years old. sold Burma Teak, plywood and other furniture.

In a statement by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, IPS said, "The fire broke out around 3.25 am (on Thursday). Over 13 shops are severely affected, some of which are as old as 50 years," he said. He further added, "The devastating fire has resulted in the loss of lots of property."

According to the police officials a godown which had stocked air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators have also been gutted. The city police ensured that people do not gather in crowds keeping Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in mind.

