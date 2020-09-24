A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat in the early hours on Thursday, September 24 following three explosions.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira

"A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person." ONGC tweeted and released a statement and said that the blaze has been brought under control.

Dr Dhaval Patel, Surat collector said, "Around 3 am, 3 consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials."