A massive fire broke out on Saturday morning at south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market. As per the initial reports and statements of the Delhi Fire officials, the fire broke out at a clothing showroom in the region.

The officials said that they received a call for the same at around 10.20 a.m.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area; 16 fire tender on the spot pic.twitter.com/bpAZTSVs9J — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

They also said that fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, the fire was massive enough as the flames and the smoke could be seen engulfing a large part of the central market. As many as 16 fire tenders were rushed on the spot.