Massive fire broke out in Jammu's popular sweet shop Pahalwan Di Hatti on Saturday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Several videos have emerged online, showing thick smoke emerging outside the shop and covering the sign board.

The videos shared on YouTube and social media show people gathered outside Pahalwan's, trying to contain the fire. More details are awaited.

Popular sweet shop in Jammu

Pahalwan's was started as a tiny shop in Old City area of Jammu. By 1982, Pahalwan's had set up shop in Gandhi Nagar area and its journey to fame had started. In no time, it became to go to shop to fulfill sweet tooth cravings.