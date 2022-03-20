A massive explosion has been reported in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot on Sunday. The bomb was said to have been heard near the cantonment area in Punjab province. The development has happened amidst another political crisis in the country. There have been unconfirmed reports that the ammunition depot was hit by an 'unidentified object.'

Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet, "Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified.''

#BREAKING: Multiple explosions heard at the Pakistan Army Depot in Sialkot amidst major political crisis in the country. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mmW3yidovn — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 20, 2022

The complete details of the explosion are yet to come out.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)