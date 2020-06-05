As people start stepping out of their houses, the demand for face masks and protective gear is at an all-time high. While N95 and surgical masks are most popular, cloth masks have proven to be equally effective and are fashionable. They are soft, comfortable, and flexible while providing ample coverage to the nose and mouth.

Masks the new fashion

They offer features such as triple-layer filtration, leakage control (to prevent an unfiltered airflow), ultra-cool technology, and protection from pollution, pollen, smoke and dust.

Moreover, these masks are washable and can be re-used. While specialized masks (N95/surgical) have seen a surge in demand, the Indian government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also issued an advisory on the usage of cloth masks or homemade masks as an approved option to contain the spread.

All major fashion brands like Louis Phillippe, Jack & Jones, Max and W for Women have started making cloth masks and selling them online. Amazon Fashion has launched a dedicated mask store offers that offers over 500 cloth masks from over 35 sellers across the country. You can also find masks made by local sellers like Wear Your Opinion, Bon Organik, Rapsodia among others.

Here are a few recommended options if you are in search of a mask that suits your fashion needs.