Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Usha Thakur, who has refused to wear a mask on several occasions in the past, has now sought divine intervention to get rid of the virus.

Usha Thakur, seen without a mask, performed 'puja' before the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar idol at the Indore Airport campus to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.

Thakur courted controversy by claiming that she is "immune" to coronavirus because of her Vedic way of life that includes reciting Hanuman Chalisa and performing 'havans'.

The minister had also claimed that a cow dung 'havan' could keep a particular radius sanitised for 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh has registered 4,986 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,32,206.

The state also reported 24 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,160. There are 32,707 active cases till now in Madhya Pradesh.