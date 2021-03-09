On the occasion of International Women's Day, women of Pakistan took part in Aurat March (Women's march) rallies calling for the protection of their rights. Known for Mera Jism Meri Marzi slogans, this time also Pakistani women raised their voices against injustice and patriarchal violence.

The rallies were organised in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and several other cities to observe the day. The Karachi chapter focused on patriarchal violence, Lahore addressed healthcare workers and women's health, while the Islamabad march was dedicated to crisis of care.

In Karachi, women from different age groups took part in the protest as they were carried placards with messages "Stop underage marriages, equality is important, not victimisation" and raised slogans in support of their rights.

This year, the women spoke about sexual violence, sang songs and shouted slogans. Here are some slogans that took the world by storm.

Pakistan Aurat March bold placards

an old uncle walked up to me and told me "beta, patriarchy ki vaccine tab ayegi jab education ayegi" #AuratMarch2021 pic.twitter.com/Csq8Lf442V — Maryam (@maryamful) March 8, 2021