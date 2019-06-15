DJ Chirag from Dubai has established himself as one of the most popular and youngest DJ and producers in the country. At a very young age, he has achieved success because of his talent and understanding of music and style of mixing the right tunes.

To learn the skill of being a DJ and understanding the music perfectly, DJ Chirag kept on listening to various kinds of music genre's from various artist across the globe which inspired him a lot. His main forte and passion was always Bollywood music.

The talented DJ has worked with several popular artists like Neha Kakkar , Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Arjun, Juggy D, Deep Money, Jasmin Walia, Mika Singh , Raaftar, Manj Musik, Pav Dharia and many others.

He believes that without music, life would be a mistake. To make sure his work reaches a lot of people, he also came up with his album called 'Desi Nation'. His album crossed more than 3 million views on YouTube.

DJ Chirag has performed at a lot of major events. He currently is the resident DJ for Asian nights at some of the biggest and trendiest clubs all over Dubai.

In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for 'Best Asian DJ' at the most coveted Masala Awards which is one of the most prestigious award functions in The Middle East.

With his music and his work, DJ Chirag Dubai wants to strike the right chords with the audience and give the best to those who love remixes.