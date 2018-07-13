Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tweeted about saying goodbye to her kids ahead of her arrest in Avenfield reference case.

"Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups", she tweeted.

Maryam, along with her father, former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be arrested by NAB at UAE's Abu Dhabi Airport. Flights that were to arrive at Islamabad airport this morning have been diverted to Lahore airport. Maryam and Nawaz are expected to arrive in Pakistan shortly after which they will be arrested and escorted to jail under heavy security.